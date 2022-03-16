Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

