Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $14,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90.

On Thursday, February 17th, Michael Massaro sold 8,580 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $240,926.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Michael Massaro sold 12,080 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $406,008.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00.

Shares of Flywire stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,624,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

