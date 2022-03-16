Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

GO stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

