Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

