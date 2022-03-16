Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,959,000 after buying an additional 287,365 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.