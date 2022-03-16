Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSD opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

