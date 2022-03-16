Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 14,658 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $10,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

