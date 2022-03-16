Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 6,690 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 1,855,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,026. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
