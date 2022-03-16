Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 1,054,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

