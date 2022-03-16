Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.270-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,695. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

