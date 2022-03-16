InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,064. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.