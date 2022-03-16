International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Get International Corona Capital alerts:

About International Corona Capital (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Corona Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Corona Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.