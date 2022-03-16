International Corona Capital (CVE:IC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (CVE:IC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.04. International Corona Capital shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About International Corona Capital (CVE:IC)
