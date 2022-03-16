International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Director Anton J. Drescher Sells 39,900 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
