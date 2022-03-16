International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Director Anton J. Drescher Sells 39,900 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.