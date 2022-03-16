Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.