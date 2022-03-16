Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.05

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.05, but opened at $47.99. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 9,797 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

