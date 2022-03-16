Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.59. Approximately 391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.
