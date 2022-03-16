Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of VVR opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
