Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

