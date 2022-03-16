Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

