Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.