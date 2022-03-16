Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Accenture by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.79.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.87. The company has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.13 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

