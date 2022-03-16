Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.13.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.