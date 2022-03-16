IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

