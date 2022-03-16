iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.66

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

