iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.78

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 1511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.