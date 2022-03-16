iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

