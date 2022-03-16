iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

