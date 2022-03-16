iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.57

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.57 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 1201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

