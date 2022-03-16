iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 393,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,570,898 shares.The stock last traded at $61.03 and had previously closed at $60.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 947,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

