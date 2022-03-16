iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

