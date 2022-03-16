iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,354. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

