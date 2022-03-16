iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

