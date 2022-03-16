iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 7,194,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,473,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.