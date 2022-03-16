Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVN. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.72.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

