IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IWGFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.
About IWG (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IWG (IWGFF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.