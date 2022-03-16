IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG (Get Rating)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.