Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Jabil stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 29,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. Jabil has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.