Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.