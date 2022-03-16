Jack Lee Hess Buys 2,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Lee Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00.

Shares of DGICA opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $423.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

