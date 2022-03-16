Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JGGCU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

