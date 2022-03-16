JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.