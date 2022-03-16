JCIC Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.15 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 501,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of CVE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

