Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Roblox in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,551 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

