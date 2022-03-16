Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,013,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

