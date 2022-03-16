Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $71.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,260. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

