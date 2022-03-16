JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

BRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,491. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

