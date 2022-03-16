John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Down 1.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
