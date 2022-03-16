John L. Brottem Sells 6,586 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $254,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.