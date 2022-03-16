JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $25.41

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $31.80. JOYY shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 23,887 shares traded.
YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.
The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.
About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
