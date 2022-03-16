JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.97) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.04 ($3.34).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

