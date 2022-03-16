JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €36.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.34 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

