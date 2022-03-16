JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Price Target to CHF 124

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Medacta Group stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. Medacta Group has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

